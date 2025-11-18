John Cena Is “Very High” On WWE NXT Standout

John Cena may be wrapping up his legendary in-ring career, but he is reportedly keeping a close eye on the future of the business. According to a new report from Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, Cena has taken a significant interest in NXT star Je’Von Evans.

Alvarez reported that Cena recently visited the WWE Performance Center and developmental, where he became “very, very high” on the 21-year-old high-flyer. In addition to Cena’s endorsement, Alvarez noted that WWE veteran Sheamus also “raved” about Evans after working a match with him recently.

This backstage support appears to be changing the internal perception of the young star. Alvarez stated, “I think they finally figured out, as usual, they’re like the last people on earth to figure this s**t out. But I think they finally figured out that they have something special in Je’Von Evans, and so hopefully he is called up sooner rather than later, and they do something with him”.

Evans, who previously wrestled on the independent circuit as Jay Malachi, signed with WWE in November 2023. He has been a featured performer on NXT throughout 2025 and recently received a major spotlight on Monday Night Raw, where he faced former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in a tournament match to determine John Cena’s final opponent.

Although he lost the match via submission, the opportunity to work with a top star on the flagship show signals growing confidence in his ability.