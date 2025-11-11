John Cena: ‘Last Night Meant More Than I Can Ever Express’

John Cena had his final match in Boston on the November 10 edition of WWE Raw, and he made history in his hometown. Cena defeated Dominik Mysterio to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

The title victory was a landmark moment in Cena’s farewell tour. It marked the first time in his career that Cena has won the Intercontinental Championship, a win that officially makes him a WWE Grand Slam Champion. The match was made early in the show by Paul “Triple H” Levesque after Cena’s opening promo was interrupted by Mysterio.

On social media, Cena reflected on his final Boston appearance.

“Thank you Boston. It meant so much to be able, for one last time, to be allowed an opportunity to do what I love, in a place I love, surrounded by those I love,” Cena wrote.

“Our performances are only meaningful if YOU the audience invest in us and decide they are. The smile on my face and awe in my eyes in this small clip is an honest show of grateful disbelief & appreciation for all you’ve ever invested in me. Last night meant more than I can ever express. Thank you Boston.”