John Cena Beats Logan Paul At WWE Clash In Paris

by Thomas Lowson

John Cena shut up the ‘parasite’ Logan Paul by beating the Maverick at the WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. In front of a packed audience in the French capital, Cena shut Paul up in one of the show’s high-profile encounters.

You can check out some highlights from the match below.

With this victory, Cena has just eight appearances left on his WWE calendar before he retires from the ring for good. As for Paul, this was his 24th match since his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Cena’s victory is his latest as part of his retirement tour, though the threat of Brock Lesnar continues to loom over the Greatest of All Time. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE Clash in Paris.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

