John Cena Beats Logan Paul At WWE Clash In Paris

John Cena shut up the ‘parasite’ Logan Paul by beating the Maverick at the WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. In front of a packed audience in the French capital, Cena shut Paul up in one of the show’s high-profile encounters.

You can check out some highlights from the match below.

LISTEN TO THIS PLACE!!! ???



PARIS IS MAKING SOME NOISE FOR JOHN CENA!!! pic.twitter.com/FgR9drvnR2 — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

Safe to say that Paris is NOT Logang!



??? pic.twitter.com/pRkdVR6gXg — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

"YOU CAN'T SEE ME" ???



One of the loudest Five Knuckle Shuffles we've ever heard! pic.twitter.com/kFH1zCqKt1 — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

WOW.

SIMPLY WOW.



Much respect to John Cena and Logan Paul!



WHAT A MATCH! ??? pic.twitter.com/Kb4xtWDp9e — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2025

With this victory, Cena has just eight appearances left on his WWE calendar before he retires from the ring for good. As for Paul, this was his 24th match since his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Cena’s victory is his latest as part of his retirement tour, though the threat of Brock Lesnar continues to loom over the Greatest of All Time. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE Clash in Paris.