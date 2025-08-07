John Cena Shares How He Makes Make-A-Wish Moments Memorable For Kids

John Cena has opened up about his work with Make-A-Wish.

The 17-time world champion recently had an interview with People. During the session, he looked at some meaningful photos from different periods of his life and told stories about them.

When shown a photo of one of his Make-A-Wish meets from 2015, John Cena mentioned how he is grateful that other wrestlers have also started taking an interest in the cause:

“I’m so grateful for the time I’ve been able to spend on Make-A-Wish. I’m even more grateful that my fellow superstars, my coworkers, my colleagues, now look at it as an aspirational thing. Because they’re only gonna want to meet John Cena for a little bit. The reason I just drop what I’m doing in that environment and do whatever I can is because the experience can truly make a difference. To talk with the families just like I’m talking to you right now, you get to kid them up for the night, you get to give them stuff that like I came to see this person, well here’s all the stuff I have.”

The Absolute Magic of Sports Entertainment: John Cena

John Cena, who holds the record for the most wishes granted with over 650 fulfilled wishes, also explained how he tries to make the meet extra special for the kids: