John Cena Match Set For WWE Survivor Series

John Cena made his final appearance on Monday Night Raw at the historic Madison Square Garden, but he was quickly confronted by the man he beat for the Intercontinental Championship.

The November 17 episode of Raw kicked off with the new Intercontinental Champion, John Cena, who was fresh off becoming a Grand Slam Champion by defeating Dominik Mysterio last week. After receiving a grand ovation from the New York City crowd, Cena announced, “the champ is here.”

Cena didn’t get to speak for long before “Dirty” Dom’s music hit. Mysterio, carrying his AAA Mega Championship, interrupted the farewell. He was still upset about losing the Intercontinental Title and claimed Cena was “handed a title shot last week, just like he’s been handed everything else.”

Mysterio demanded a rematch for the title, and Cena seemed ready to fight on his last night on Raw. Cena said he was “down to wrestle” and asked the MSG crowd if they wanted to see the match. After the fans cheered, Cena told Mysterio, “if you’re feeling froggy, jump.”

Dom then swerved the champion and the crowd by saying, “no.” Mysterio declared he didn’t want to fight Cena with a “hometown advantage” and instead challenged him for a match at Survivor Series in his “backyard” of San Diego. The crowd began to loudly chant “shut the f*ck up,” which Cena humorously translated as “choco fun cup.”

Cena accepted the challenge, simply stating, “no problem.” The Intercontinental Championship match is now official for WWE Survivor Series. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Dominik Mysterio: "Nadie quiere escucharte, John Cena. La semana pasada te dieron una oportunidad titular como te han dado todo lo demás. Yo me he ganado todo lo que he ganado. QUE ME DEJEN HABLAR, CHINGADOS"



VUELVE A NO PODER HABLAR POR LOS ABUCHEOS XDDD #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/NyWi9WpHgK — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) November 18, 2025