John Cena Shares Motivation Behind Last Opponent Tournament

The WWE Universe will soon learn of John Cena’s final opponent, who will not be selected by the ‘Goat’ himself. Instead, a tournament will decide who will have the honor of facing the 17-time WWE World Champion in the final match of his storied career.

Hosting a tournament is a unique method to decide the final opponent of John Cena. On X, Cena shared his reasoning behind the idea. After being given several opportunities in the past, he is ready to give somebody that very same chance.

For over two decades, I have tried to make the most of every opportunity I’ve been presented. On December 13th, I’d like to repay the favor.



The Last Time is Now Tournament begins next Monday in Boston! https://t.co/hQTHS8Hhgu — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 2, 2025

In the announcement shared at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, it was revealed that talent from Raw, SmackDown, and WWE NXT will be included in the tournament. Interestingly, Cena alluded to talent who may not be part of WWE potentially being involved, leaving fans speculating as to who will be involved.

While it has been reported that GUNTHER will be John’s final opponent, that has not yet been confirmed by WWE. The Austrian hasn’t competed for WWE since his World Heavyweight Championship defeat at SummerSlam in August 2025.

Whoever John ends up facing, WWE is ready to give a fitting send-off to one of its most influential and popular stars. Stay tuned to SEScoops as the road to John Cena’s final match continues to draw closer to the end.