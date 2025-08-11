John Cena Names His Six ‘Wrestling Soulmates’

John Cena has revealed the list of superstars he considers to be his “wrestling soulmates,” naming the opponents with whom he had the best chemistry throughout his iconic, 20-plus year career.

While speaking at the Boston Fan Expo, in a Q&A transcribed by The Boston Herald, Cena was asked to name his wrestling soulmates. He listed several of his most famous rivals before adding his most recent adversary to the list.

“I have a few wrestling soulmates,” said Cena. “Those are Randy Orton, Edge, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles. But gosh, I can’t take any shine away from Cody Rhodes – add him, too.”

The list includes a who’s who of WWE legends from Cena’s era, many of whom he has faced during his year-long retirement tour. The inclusion of Cody Rhodes is particularly noteworthy, as their rivalry has been the centerpiece of Cena’s final run.

Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber was orchestrated to set up his program with Rhodes, which saw Cena win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Rhodes ultimately won the title back in a brutal Street Fight in the main event of SummerSlam last weekend.

John Cena is currently in the final months of his legendary career, with his retirement set for December. His next major match is scheduled for the Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31, where he is set to go one-on-one with Logan Paul.