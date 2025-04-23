John Cena Comments On Dominik Mysterio’s Success After WrestleMania Victory

John Cena has acknowledged Dominik Mysterio.

The WrestleMania week has been all about receiving his flowers for Prison Dom. The young star won his first major singles championship in wrestling, winning the IC title at the Show of Shows. Not only did he receive one of the loudest pops for his victory after being booed by fans for years, people like Triple H and his dad Rey Mysterio have offered big praise to the young wrestling veteran.

The Cenation Leader joined this list while appearing on The Pat McAfee show after WrestleMania 41. The now 17-time world champion said that Dominik is someone who was born for professional wrestling, even comparing him to Randy Orton:

“Dom Mysterio is born for this. Period. I got to work with him very early in his career and I’ve had the chance to work with experienced talent but I’ve also [had] the chance to work with a lot of new talent. You can tell right away, there are always late arrivals and people can not get it, and then figure it out, I’m a living example of that. But there are also those people like…I remember Randy Orton making everything look so easy. Dom just makes everything effortless.”

The Most Famous Mysterio: John Cena

In his character, Dominik Mysterio calls himself the most famous Mysterio of all time. Though John Cena offered the ultimate praise to the young star saying that it’ll actually end up being true one day: