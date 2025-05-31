John Cena, Logan Paul
John Cena: Logan Paul Embodies Hustle, Loyalty & Respect

by Thomas Lowson

John Cena and Logan Paul confronted Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown in Knoxville, and Cena had plenty to say about his new ally. The segment kicked off with Cody discussing his post-WrestleMania 41 absence, before introducing Jey. The fans YEETed along with the duo until Cena interrupted.

The Unseen Seventeen said both men wanted to be like him but they can’t. John then claimed that only one other man in WWE embodies his mantra of “hustle, loyalty, and respect,” and that is Logan Paul. The praise didn’t stop there as he added that Paul “does WWE better than any professional wrestler.”

Paul came out to relish in Cena’s praise, before Rhodes made a joke about Logan Paul “polishing John Cena’s Peacemaker.” That kick-started a brawl between the four that ended with the babyfaces standing tall.

The two sides will battle at Money in the Bank in a high-stakes tag team match featuring some of WWE’s biggest stars. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on this build and Cena’s promise to ruin wrestling before he retires from the ring.

