John Cena Attacks R-Truth On WWE Backlash Post-Show

John Cena retained the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025, defeating Randy Orton in the show’s main event. Cena finished off his rival with his Attitude Adjustment, but the last real champion had one AA left in him after the show.

Cena would’ve lost the gold to Orton if not for R-Truth, who prevented the Viper from using his dreaded punt kick. On the post-Backlash press conference, Truth interrupted Cena, who had spoken about wanting to do better with his handling of the media. Cena did not take kindly to Truth’s interruption, or Truth bringing up the “you can’t wrestle” chant aimed at Cena by the fans. Cena would hit the AA on Truth to end the press conference without answering a single question.

What … did we just witness? pic.twitter.com/Y2NnxJ3f6s — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025

Truth has remained loyal to Cena, even in the face of John’s shocking heel turn. Now, this attack may be what finally makes Truth realize that the John of 2025 is not the ‘childhood hero’ Truth has supported for years.