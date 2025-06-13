John Cena vs. R-Truth Rematch Confirmed

John Cena vs. R-Truth rematch is on.

The 17-time world champion opened tonight’s episode of SmackDown from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, following the Money In the Bank PPV last Saturday. Truth cost John his match at the PPV.

Cena cut a promo before he was interrupted by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare was followed by Randy Orton and LA Knight both coming out with words of their own.

The WWE champ finally had enough, and he looked to leave the arena but once again, he got blindsided by Ron ‘The Truth’ Killings. The segment ended with security having to break Killings away from John.

John Cena vs. R-Truth II

An irate John Cena had an animated argument with General Manager Nick Aldis backstage. Though this wasn’t the last of Truth he saw during the night.

The Peacemaker star stormed the ring once again later in the night, demanding a fight with Killings. It was CM Punk who came out, however, and the two old rivals exchanged words. Before the end of the segment, Ron Killings attacked Cena out of nowhere, once again having to be pulled away by security.

Nick Aldis confronted the 53-year-old backstage after the second attack. The SmackDown GM asked Truth what he wanted and the wrestling veteran demanded a rematch with Cena. Aldis granted his request, making the match official for next week’s episode of the Blue Branded Show.