Watch: R-Truth Reunites With John Cena On SmackDown

R Truth is back!

The Attitude Era star reunited with his childhood hero John Cena on this week’s episode of SmackDown from Montreal, Canada. This came after Cena turned babyface again at last week’s episode of the Blue Branded show.

The two WWE veterans seemed unsure of each other at first but they quickly left the doubts behind. Seeing Cena back in his face avatar, Truth exclaimed, “You’re back! You’re really back! If you back, I’m back! We’re back!”

After sharing a hug, John Cena told R-Truth that he was acting weird the last few months, being mean to people and saying that he wanted to ‘ruin wrestling.’ The Cenation Leader then left, leaving the former NWA champion confused:

The two WWE stars feuded during Cena’s heel run. John defeated Truth in a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in May, after which Truth was released from the company.

Truth attacked Cena in his return at the Money In The Bank PPV leading to another match ending in DQ. The 53-year-old then cut his hair during a promo on SmackDown and adapted a more serious persona.

With the latest segment, it appears we’ll be getting the old R-Truth back on WWE programming, alongside the return of the babyface John Cena.