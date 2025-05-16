R-Truth: I’ll Beat John Cena Back to his Senses At Saturday Night’s Main Event

R-Truth will battle his ‘childhood hero’ John Cena, but their match will be about much more than John’s WWE Championship. Appearing on WWE SmackDown, Truth reflected on being attacked by Cena after WWE Backlash. Truth said that after years of John being a “beacon of light” that the man who put him through a table earlier this month wasn’t the real John Cena.

R-Truth said that he doesn’t want to fight John, but will do what must to bring John back to his senses. Truth ended his interview with Wade Barrett by revealing hat he had spoken to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. The match is set for Saturday Night Main Event on May 24, adding another exciting contest to the card.

“If I have to beat him back to his senses, then I'll do it”



R-Truth believes @JohnCena is in need of an ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT! Will he be able to deliver at #SNME? ?

pic.twitter.com/lWxufIwVMm — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2025

Truth and Cena battled for the WWE Championship on pay-per-view in 2011, with the babyface John getting the win over Truth, who at the time was deep into conspiracy theories. Now, the dynamic between the two has shifted and Truth hopes to bring John back to his old self at Saturday Night’s Main Event.