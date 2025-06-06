Watch: John Cena Reacts To R Truth Chants On SmackDown

John Cena acknowledged the R Truth chants at tonight’s SmackDown.

The wrestling veteran surprisingly announced his departure from the company earlier this month on June 1. Neither the fans nor the people within the company were happy with this decision.

Fans have been showing their displeasure with the release of the beloved Attitude Era star by chanting his name at every WWE show since the news came out. CM Punk had even acknowledged the chants off air at this past Monday’s Raw.

The Cenation Leader did the same on the Blue Branded Show tonight, this time reacting to the ‘We Want Truth’ chants while the show was still on air. John Cena grabbed the mic and told the audience that ‘You can’t handle the truth’:

John Cena tells the crowd 'You Can't Handle the Truth' in response to 'We Want Truth' chants from the crowd.#JohnCena #WWESmackDown #SmackDown #RTruthpic.twitter.com/MyYoZ2yl9w — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) June 7, 2025

Prior to this, Cena beat up the duo of Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso with help from his tag team partner, Logan Paul.

Rhodes and Uso were already in the ring when Cena came out. Before interacting with either, however, the 17-time world champion demanded a proper introduction from the ring announcer. During the introduction, Logan Paul came out of nowhere and attacked Jey Uso from behind.

Cody Rhodes grabbed Paul but Cena took out the American Nightmare. The YouTube star and the Hollywood actor then took their time beating their Money In The Bank opponents. The show ended with Logan Paul raising the World title while Cena held up the WWE title up in the air.