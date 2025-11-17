John Cena Reveals Why He Refused to Handpick His Final Opponent

WWE legend John Cena revealed the meaningful reasoning behind his “Last Time Is Now” tournament during a Monday appearance on ESPN’s First Take, explaining why he refuses to handpick his final opponent for his December 13 retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“A lot of folks are like, ‘Who do you want to face when you do this retirement tour?’ And the way I got my start in WWE was through random opportunity. I got my first match because the Undertaker was sick,” Cena told hosts Stephen A. Smith, Dan Orlovsky, and Shae Cornette.

“So, I love the theory of opportunity and I believe in the meritocracy of the WWE. So, I don’t want to face anyone. I don’t want to handpick anyone. I want people to have to get a chance to showcase their skills and earn the right for opportunity.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfH532Hrf6c

The 16-competitor tournament, which began November 10 on Raw, currently has four quarterfinalists advancing: Rusev, Sheamus, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.

Still competing are notable names including Gunther, Solo Sikoa, Penta, Finn Balor, Carmelo Hayes, and Big Bronson Reed, along with one mystery participant yet to be revealed tonight on WWE Raw.

The tournament concludes December 8 on Raw, determining who faces Cena in his career finale.

https://x.com/theanglejoey/status/1989524238726836311?s=20