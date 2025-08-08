John Cena Retirement Match Will Not Be At PPV (Report)

Unofficial details have emerged about John Cena’s final match.

The Cenation Leader is on a year-long retirement tour, which is expected to conclude in December. After his SummerSlam match with Cody Rhodes, the 17-time world champion has a total of 12 appearances left as an active performer.

A new report from Wrestling Observer has now provided an update on how this run is expected to end. It noted that with the return of Evolution in July, and the addition of a second night to SummerSlam, the company will be able to fulfil this year’s PLE commitment to Peacock with the Survivor Series PPV set for November.

This means, however, that the promotion will not be holding a PLE in December, and Cena’s retirement will come at a televised show instead.

John Cena previously stated that his retirement match is expected in mid-December, and his father told a local news outlet that his final bout will take place in his hometown arena of TD Garden in Boston.

The most likely scenario is for the company to hold its final Saturday Night’s Main Event of 2025 in the area on December 13, featuring Cena’s final wrestling match.

WWE has yet to announce any official details, and things could change between now and December, but as of right now, this seems to be direction for John’s retirement match.