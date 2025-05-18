John Cena Reveals His Favorite T-Shirt Design

John Cena has had dozens of t-shirt designs over the years featuring every color imaginable, but he’s only saved one special limited edition shirt for his personal collection.

At the Philadelphia Fan Expo 2025 over the weekend, the reigning WWE Champion revealed his all-time favorite WWE t-shirt design is the limited-edition Super Mario parody shirt. Here’s what he said about it:

“The my favorite one of all time is a very, very limited one—it’s the Super Mario parody. I thought they were going to be great. We were going to run 500 shirts and we sold it with like a championship belt, wristbands, an NFT, autograph, a commemorative book… but the price point was way too high. I learned my lesson.”

Only about 15 kits were sold due to the high price, making the shirt extremely rare. At one point, WWE approached him wanting to sell the t-shirt at a regular price, but he Cena declined. He explained:

“It’s the one time I put my foot down and I said, ‘No. There are people out there that spent a lot of their resources and I want them to have something collectible.’”

Cena loved the shirt so much that its his only shirt that he kept for his personal collection. Each one has a unique serial number, and he snagged #000.

“It’s the only shirt of mine I’ve ever saved. I have serial number 000, and I really think that’s the dopest shirt.”

