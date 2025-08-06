John Cena Says Hair Transplant ‘Completely Changed The Course Of My Life’

John Cena has opened up about the hair transplant surgery he received earlier this year, revealing in a new interview that the procedure has been a life-altering experience for him.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, Cena, who revealed in April that he underwent the procedure after being taunted by fans about his thinning hair, said the decision has had a massive positive impact. “It completely changed the course of my life,” he stated. Cena explained that having a full head of hair has opened up a “whole new world of opportunities” for him, and that he has landed more acting gigs since the surgery.

While he is loving the results, the 48-year-old expressed regret that he waited so long, citing the stigma associated with the procedure as the reason. “I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago,” Cena said. “I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness.” He noted that maintaining the new look requires a daily routine of treatments and vitamins, but that it has been “more than worth it.”

Cena’s new look comes as he is in the final months of his legendary in-ring career. Following his loss to newly crowned WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam this past weekend, Cena now has just nine dates left on his official retirement tour. His next scheduled appearance is this Friday on SmackDown in Montreal, where he is expected to address the return of Brock Lesnar.