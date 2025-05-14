John Cena’s Upcoming WWE Retirement Tour Schedule

John Cena is currently on his WWE retirement tour with several confirmed appearances remaining in 2025.
The reigning WWE Champion has approximately 24 appearances remaining before he rides off into the sunset once and for all.
This list includes all currently confirmed appearances for John Cena’s farewell tour as of May 14, 2025.
Here’s his upcoming schedule (subject to change):
May 2025
- May 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa, Florida (Rumored match vs. R-Truth)
- May 30: WWE SmackDown in Knoxville, Tennessee
June 2025
- June 7: WWE Money in the Bank in Los Angeles, California
- June 9: WWE Raw in Phoenix, Arizona
- June 13: WWE SmackDown in Lexington, Kentucky
- June 20: WWE SmackDown in Grand Rapids, Michigan
July & August 2025
- July 18: WWE SmackDown in San Antonio, Texas
- August 2-3: WWE SummerSlam in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- August 22: WWE SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland
- August 29: WWE SmackDown in Lyon, France
- August 31: WWE Clash in Paris in Paris, France
October 2025
- October 10: WWE SmackDown in Perth, Australia
- October 11: WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia
- October 13: WWE Raw in Perth, Australia
December 2025
- Date TBD: WWE event in Boston, MA