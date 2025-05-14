John Cena’s Upcoming WWE Retirement Tour Schedule

John Cena is currently on his WWE retirement tour with several confirmed appearances remaining in 2025.

The reigning WWE Champion has approximately 24 appearances remaining before he rides off into the sunset once and for all.

This list includes all currently confirmed appearances for John Cena’s farewell tour as of May 14, 2025.

Here’s his upcoming schedule (subject to change):

May 2025

May 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa, Florida (Rumored match vs. R-Truth)

May 30: WWE SmackDown in Knoxville, Tennessee

June 2025

June 7: WWE Money in the Bank in Los Angeles, California

June 9: WWE Raw in Phoenix, Arizona

June 13: WWE SmackDown in Lexington, Kentucky

June 20: WWE SmackDown in Grand Rapids, Michigan

July & August 2025

July 18: WWE SmackDown in San Antonio, Texas

August 2-3: WWE SummerSlam in East Rutherford, New Jersey

August 22: WWE SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland

August 29: WWE SmackDown in Lyon, France

August 31: WWE Clash in Paris in Paris, France

October 2025

October 10: WWE SmackDown in Perth, Australia

October 11: WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia

October 13: WWE Raw in Perth, Australia

December 2025