Watch: WWE Uses Alternate Version of John Cena Segment For SmackDown USA Broadcast

WWE made a curious change to one of the SmackDown segments for the USA broadcast.

The latest episode of the Blue Branded show was held in 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, before the Clash in Paris PPV. The show was broadcasted live on Netflix for international audience while a taped version was shown in the US later in the day.

One of the prominent stories of the show was the continued rivalry between Logan Paul and John Cena, who are set for a singles match at the upcoming PLE.

The two former champions came face to face in a heated promo battle during the show which ended with the Cenation Leader delivering an Attitude Adjustment to the YouTube star.

Alternate Version of John Cena Segment

This wasn’t their last interaction, however. The ending of the broadcast saw Nick Aldis finding John Cena backstage to tell him something about Brock Lesnar. Logan Paul came from the side and attacked Cena before Aldis could complete.

Though the company seemingly re-shot this angle for the US broadcast of SmackDown. Paul can be seen emerging from behind Aldis to slap Cena as seen in the updated version:

It seems WWE re-shot the Logan Paul attack on John Cena for the US broadcast for some reason#WWE #SmackDown #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/TGyy0e3Wvz — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) August 23, 2025

It’s unknown why the company decided to use an alternate version of the angle but it makes more sense for the 17 time world champion to be caught off guard with Paul emerging from behind the SmackDown GM instead of the side.