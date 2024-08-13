John Cena Shares More Details On His Upcoming Retirement Tour

WWE legend John Cena is determined to hang up his boots and he has made it clear that no amount of money could change his mind. He has now shared some more details on his upcoming retirement tour.

During the Jackpot! promotion, Cena told ComicBook that he has built a trustworthy relationship with the fans over the years and the 16-time World Champion is a man of his word. His decorated in-ring career will culminate in December 2025 and said that even if he is offered a huge sum of money, he will still retire. He said:

“There isn’t a check writer with enough money to change my mind when I hang it up in December. I don’t want to continue for ego or financial gain. I built a relationship of trust and authenticity over the years with the WWE, and that’s people who think I suck and people who believe in me, they know that I shoot them straight and I’m trustworthy. I mean what I say: when I’m done in December, I am done. It is the last time I will perform in a ring.”

Cena, who has had a legendary career said that he wants to try something special for his farewell tour and go through the memories of 25 long years. He said:

“It truly is the last time for generations for grandparents and parents and kids to get together in the same time. Grandparents could be like, ‘I didn’t know about wrestling and my son dragged me here.’ That son now has a son and daughter of their own, and they like John Cena, and now their kid likes Cody Rhodes. I want to try to do something special where we can all get together one last time and, and go through 25 years worth of memories.”

John Cena’s post-wrestling career

Following his retirement, Cena is planning to continue to represent WWE. However, he will take up an ambassadorial role.

“I’ll be a member of the WWE family as an ambassador and a grateful one. But you will see me wear this (points to suit), not the wristbands, the jorts, the ball cap. That, in December 2025, that goes away, and that’s the reason why we’re putting so much equity and emphasis on this farewell tour.”

John Cena returned at this year’s Money In The Bank PLE last month and announced his retirement tour. While Cena plans to retire soon, he is thriving in his acting career. Fans can witness him in Jackpot!, an action comedy directed by Paul Feig coming to Prime Video on Thursday, August 15th.