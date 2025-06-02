John Cena Shows Love to R-Truth Following WWE Departure

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has publicly shown support for R-Truth following the veteran’s unexpected departure from WWE, adding his voice to the overwhelming industry reaction supporting the beloved performer.

Cena took to Instagram to react to R-Truth’s WWE departure, posting a photo of Truth from Saturday Night’s Main Event where Truth was cosplaying as John Cena. The gesture highlights the respect between the two performers following their recent high-profile storyline.

Recent On-Screen Partnership

The tribute comes just days after R-Truth’s final significant WWE storyline, which involved a weeks-long rivalry with Cena as part of the champion’s farewell tour. Their most notable encounter occurred at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, where the two veterans delivered an emotionally charged match.

The storyline began when R-Truth congratulated Cena for his title defense against Randy Orton at a post-Backlash press conference, but irked Cena enough that the champion put Truth through the media table, kicking off their rivalry.

Industry-Wide Support

Cena joins numerous WWE personalities who have publicly supported Truth following his departure announcement. Other wrestlers who have shown their appreciation include Big E, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, and The Miz, demonstrating the widespread respect Truth commanded throughout the company.

Pat McAfee particularly praised Truth, stating “I love @RonKillings. It’s guaranteed joy when he’s a part of a segment. He’s also my dad’s favorite WWE Superstar of all time”.

The Departure Details

R-Truth announced on June 1 that WWE would not be renewing his contract, ending his 17-year run with the company. The decision has generated unprecedented internal criticism within WWE, with sources describing the departure as met with “complete shock and disbelief” from the roster.

Cena’s public show of support reinforces the sentiment that Truth’s departure represents the loss of a genuinely respected figure in professional wrestling, both as a performer and as a person who brought joy to colleagues and fans alike.