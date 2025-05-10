John Cena’s Dad Predicts Destruction for Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

John Cena Sr. has his son’s back as he prepares for his final showdown with Randy Orton at tonight WWE Backlash. Cena says he’d bet on the “Real Champ” over the “Legend Killer,” but knows his son is in for the fight of his life.

he posted, referencing a pivotal moment in their long-running feud from 2007.

Backlash, or will the real champ destroy the legend killer?? Orton/Cena goes way back. I can still feel that kick in the head from Orton. However, it will be the final chapter in the rivalry between 2 greats. Because, "The Last Time is Now." My money is on, " The Real Champ." — John Cena Sr. (@OfficialCenaSr) May 9, 2025

Despite Orton’s recent momentum heading into the match, Cena Sr. expressed full confidence in his son’s ability to walk out as champion. The match will be the final chapter of one of WWE’s most iconic rivalries.