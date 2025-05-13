John Cena Stands By His Support for Vince McMahon

John Cena has defended his continued support for former WWE chairman Vince McMahon despite ongoing sexual misconduct allegations against McMahon.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the Amazon Upfronts on May 12, Cena addressed the backlash he received after stating “I love Vince” in a New York Times profile published last month.

“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion,” Cena said. “Just like I’m entitled to have an emotional connection to somebody.”

The 48-year-old wrestler-turned-actor acknowledged the public reaction, adding, “I’m not surprised about any of that.”

In the NY Times article, Cena expressed unwavering support for McMahon while recognizing the serious nature of the allegations. “I don’t care who hears it: I love Vince,” Cena stated. “I’m not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations of any kind, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly.”

McMahon faces multiple serious allegations, including a January 2024 lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant accusing him of sex trafficking and sexual assault. McMahon has denied these allegations through a spokesperson.