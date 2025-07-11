John Cena Reacts To Claim ‘Super Cena’ Made WWE Uncool

Throughout WWE’s PG Era, John Cena would often take a beating in matches, only to rally back and win at the end. This character, dubbed ‘Super Cena’ by the fans, caused many to argue that WWE had grown stale.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Cena addressed a comment from Reddit user SR JNP, who claimed that the Super Cena era made WWE uncool. While SR JNP was annoyed that the show became more catered to children, John remained unfazed.

“‘The Super Cena era made WWE uncool and something for kids to watch.’ That is Reddit user SR JNP. That’s your perspective, pal. For 25 years, I have been John Cena. That has easily been my longest running persona. But what I’m hearing is the perspective of a group of folks that probably didn’t like the performances I was giving.”

Today, fans are seeing a much different John Cena, one who has vowed to ‘ruin wrestling’ by retiring as WWE Champion. With a title match against Cody Rhodes set for SummerSlam, Cena hopes to anger fans once more, this time on purpose.