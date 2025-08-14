John Cena Reveals How Superman Cameo Came About

When James Gunn calls, John Cena answers, even if the WWE icon’s schedule says otherwise. Appearing on The Tonight Show, Cena explained how his surprise cameo in 2025’s summer blockbuster Superman came about.

“Well, when James Gunn calls, you pick up. He’s like, ‘Hey, pal, I need you.’ I told him, ‘I don’t have the time.’ He said, ‘It’s for Superman.’ I’m like, ‘I’m there.’”

Cena’s brief role in the film sees him return to the character of Christopher ‘Peacemaker’ Smith. Fans wanting to see more of the anti-hero ready to commit all manner of violence in the name of peace will have their chance when Peacemaker Season 2 drops on HBO Max on August 21.

“Guys, get ready because Peacemaker 2 is full of surprises. Tons of surprises, tons of cameos, all new cast. We got tons of story swerves and stuff you’ll never see coming.”

One fan-favorite element is also making a comeback — the infamous emotionless opening dance sequence. Fans can expect the dance for Peacemaker’s second season, albeit with a brand-new song with fresh choreography.

As Cena’s WWE career nears its end, his role n the world of DC Comics continues to grow. With this cameo and Peacemaker Season 2, fans can expect plenty more of the WWE icon in his very shiny helmet.