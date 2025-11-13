How John Cena Supported Tyson Kidd After Career-Ending Injury

John Cena is a good guy.

The Cenation Leader started the last leg of his retirement tour with a triumphant return to TV on Raw this week. It was an especially emotional affair for the crowd in Boston, Massachusetts as it was the 48-year-old’s last appearance as an active performer in his hometown.

The Boston Herald put together an article around the Hollywood star’s final WWE appearance in the city. It featured comments from various WWE stars, highlighting what the wrestling legend means to the industry.

Fellow wrestling veteran Natalya was one such person interviewed for the piece. She revealed how John Cena made effort to support her husband, TJ Wilson when he suffered a career-ending injury:

“John is a good friend and a great person, when TJ got injured, John was the one who took the time to reach out. When TJ was recovering, John would call and talk with him. He’d even take us out for dinner. The injury was very emotional and traumatic, but John made TJ felt heard.”

Wilson, known to fans as Tyson Kidd, suffered a spinal cord injury while taking a Muscle Buster from Samoa Joe during a Raw dark match back in June 2015. The injury ended Kidd’s in-ring career and forced him to move into a producer role.

John Cena has only three appearances left in his retirement tour after his stop at Boston. The 17-time world champion will be making his final appearance at Madison Square Garden in New York City next Monday on November 17.