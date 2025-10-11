John Cena Set To Face Current Champion At Survivor Series (Report)

John Cena will get the chance to make history again before his retirement.

The Cenation Leader will be competing against AJ Styles at the Crown Jewel Perth PPV today in what is expected to be the last encounter of these old rivals.

The former world champion will have only one more PPV appearance left in his retirement tour after the Australia show, which will be the November 29 Survivor Series PPV from San Diego, California.

There has been a lot of talk about who John Cena will face at this final PLE appearance, and a new report might have revealed the same.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Championship against the Peacemaker star at the show.

John made history when he defeated Cody Rhodes to win his 17th world title at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. The IC title is the only championship he has never won in his long and illustrious career, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Cena ends up winning this match to create another record on his way out.

After Crown Jewel, the WWE veteran will have only four more appearances left in his retirement run. He will be making his final Boston appearance as an active performer during the November 10 Raw.

His last New York event will be the November 17 episode of the Red Branded show. Following Survivor Series, Cena will be making his final WWE appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, for his retirement match.