WWE Veteran Says He’s In The John Cena Tournament

An ongoing tournament will decide John Cena’s final opponent ahead of the WWE icon’s in-ring farewell at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Currently, not every name involved in the tournament has been announced, but one veteran of the ring has seemingly spoiled their involvement.

Speaking to John Poz of TMPT, R-Truth was asked about his potential involvement in the tournament. Though not officially announced, Poz said that Truth is involved, and Truth agreed. The WWE veteran then walked back his comments, saying he hopes he’s involved.

“Yes, I am [in the tournament] dawg… I hope I get picked… and I think it’s awesome, man. I think it’s awesome for the person that’s gonna be facing him, and I think it’s awesome for him to even give that type of passing the torch off.”

Truth’s history with Cena is well-documented. After feuding in 2011, Truth became a fan of John, even referring to the 17-time WWE World Champion as his childhood hero. Following Cena’s heel turn in 2025, the two competed again, and Truth returned from a brief WWE exit by attacking John at WWE Money in the Bank 2025.

Currently, the only names confirmed for the tournament are Rusev, Sheamus, The Miz, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Je’Von Evans, GUNTHER, and Solo Sikoa. Rusev and Sheamus have made it to the quarterfinals with victories over Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura respectively.

Truth has yet to be officially announced, but fans can expect the former U.S. Champion to be involved in due time. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on John Cena’s in-ring farewell.