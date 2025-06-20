Watch: John Cena Names Claudio Castagnoli And More Ex-WWE Stars In Unhinged SmackDown Promo

John Cena did not hold back in his latest promo on CM Punk.

The Cenation Leader was in action in the main event of tonight’s SmackDown from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He squared off against R-Truth in a rematch from last month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Truth had control of the bout from early on, and after a while, Cena decided it wasn’t worth it. The WWE Champion started walking to the back with the title belt, and Truth went after him. John then blasted his opponent with the championship, officially causing the disqualification.

CM Punk came out to make the save after the bell, and he even got possession of the title. John Cena, however, reclaimed the belt with a low blow and then sent the Straight Edge Star crashing through a Slim Jim table.

John Cena Cuts A Pipebomb

John Cena's #SmackDown promo!!!



The scene was the exact opposite of the time when Punk cut his famous pipebomb promo and the 17-time world champion decided to take advantage of it.

He cut a hard-hitting promo on his arch rival, telling Punk he was now ‘Mr. TKO.’ Cena called Punk an opportunist who steps on other hard-working people to get ahead. He then name-dropped a number of former WWE stars, including Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona.

The two longtime rivals will meet in what is presumably their last encounter at the upcoming Night of Champions PPV from Saudi Arabia on June 28.