John Cena vs. AJ Styles Made Official For WWE Crown Jewel

Fans will get to see one of the best rivalries of the modern era one last time, as a match between John Cena and AJ Styles has been made official for the WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, October 11. The match, which will be Cena’s final time competing in Australia as part of his 2025 retirement tour, was built entirely on social media over the past several days.

Cena began lobbying for the match, leading to an acceptance from Styles, and was made official on Tuesday by WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The announcement confirms a big addition to the card for the upcoming international event. The match was confirmed in a post on Levesque’s social media account after the two superstars agreed to the bout.

“@JohnCena vs. @AJStylesOrg is a match we all want to see. And at #WWECrownJewel…we will.” Editor’s Note: The graphic in the post confirmed the event is Super Show-Down: Perth.

The rivalry between John Cena and AJ Styles is one of the most celebrated of the last decade, producing several classic encounters, most notably their matches at SummerSlam in 2016 and the Royal Rumble in 2017. This will be their first major one-on-one match since 2018. Cena is coming off a loss to the returning Brock Lesnar at the WrestlePalooza event this past Saturday and will be looking to regain momentum on his farewell tour. The event has a special start time of 8:00 AM Eastern and will stream live on ESPN platforms in the US and on Netflix internationally. The updated card for WWE Super Show-Down: Perth is below: