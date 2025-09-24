WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

John Cena: AJ Styles Match Is WWE Listening To The Fans

by Thomas Lowson

John Cena and AJ Styles will battle at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, in what will be one of the ‘Never Seen Seventeen’s’ final matches of his career. After the pair had a series of acclaimed matches in 2016 and early 2017, the two veterans are set to do battle one final time.

Cena had been pushing for the match, which Styles accepted, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque made it official on September 23. On X, Cena reflected on how the match—one long requested by fans for his retirement tour—was proof that WWE listens to its audience and that “listening to our audience is ALWAYS what’s best for business.”

Cena vs. Styles is the third match confirmed for Crown Jewel. The event will also feature the Men’s and Women’s Crown Jewel Championship matches, currently set as Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton.

With Cena nearing the end of his in-ring career, many fans have stressed that his remaining matches should feel meaningful. His clash with Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza drew criticism, as some felt Lesnar’s decisive win wasted a rare Cena appearance with no rematch likely.

Now, WWE has the opportunity to deliver by revisiting one of Cena’s most celebrated rivalries. WWE Crown Jewel: Perth takes place on Saturday, October 11, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Paul Heyman: Brock Lesnar Is In WWE To Make Children Cry
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News