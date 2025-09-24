John Cena: AJ Styles Match Is WWE Listening To The Fans

John Cena and AJ Styles will battle at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, in what will be one of the ‘Never Seen Seventeen’s’ final matches of his career. After the pair had a series of acclaimed matches in 2016 and early 2017, the two veterans are set to do battle one final time.

Cena had been pushing for the match, which Styles accepted, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque made it official on September 23. On X, Cena reflected on how the match—one long requested by fans for his retirement tour—was proof that WWE listens to its audience and that “listening to our audience is ALWAYS what’s best for business.”

I want to thank @TripleH for being flexible here and rewarding the true driving force behind #CenavsStyles .. the FANS! 2 posts over 10m views and so many of you let yourself be heard! #WWECrownJewel Perth and @AJStylesOrg you will get my everything. Listening to our audience is… — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 23, 2025

Cena vs. Styles is the third match confirmed for Crown Jewel. The event will also feature the Men’s and Women’s Crown Jewel Championship matches, currently set as Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton.

With Cena nearing the end of his in-ring career, many fans have stressed that his remaining matches should feel meaningful. His clash with Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza drew criticism, as some felt Lesnar’s decisive win wasted a rare Cena appearance with no rematch likely.

Now, WWE has the opportunity to deliver by revisiting one of Cena’s most celebrated rivalries. WWE Crown Jewel: Perth takes place on Saturday, October 11, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.