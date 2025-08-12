John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar Reportedly Set For September WWE PLE

The date for the next chapter in the legendary rivalry between John Cena and the returning Brock Lesnar has reportedly been set. According to a new report, the two icons will face off at a WWE premium live event in September.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the match between Cena and Lesnar is scheduled for the yet-to-be-announced WWE premium live event on Saturday, September 20. The show is slated to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, on the same night as AEW’s All Out pay-per-view.

The feud between the two was reignited at the conclusion of SummerSlam on August 3, when Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE after a two-year absence. “The Beast Incarnate” stormed the ring after Cena’s Street Fight with Cody Rhodes and laid him out with a devastating F5.

The match is another major stop on John Cena’s year-long retirement tour. Before he gets to his showdown with Lesnar, Cena has another match scheduled. At the Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31, he is set to go one-on-one with former United States Champion Logan Paul.