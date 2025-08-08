John Cena vs Logan Paul Confirmed for WWE Clash in Paris

John Cena vs Logan Paul has been confirmed for WWE Clash in Paris on August 31, 2025. The match was announced during the August 8 episode of WWE SmackDown, where Logan Paul issued a challenge to Cena for the premium live event.

How the Match Was Set Up

The confrontation began when Cena opened SmackDown addressing his loss of the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar’s attack at SummerSlam. Cena issued an open challenge to anyone who had a problem with him, which led to Logan Paul confronting his former tag team partner. Before Cena could respond to Paul’s challenge, Drew McIntyre attacked him, prompting Cody Rhodes to make the save.

After the brawl was settled, Cena accepted Paul’s challenge for WWE Clash in Paris. The announcement also included a tag team match for that same SmackDown episode, featuring Cena and Rhodes vs Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

Event Details

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France on August 31, 2025. This match represents one of John Cena’s final singles matches during his retirement tour.

Fan Reaction and Context

The matchup has generated mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment that one of Cena’s limited remaining matches is being used against Logan Paul rather than other potential opponents. This will mark the third match between Cena and Paul during Cena’s retirement tour, as they previously teamed together at WWE Money in the Bank against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

The current card for Clash in Paris also includes Naomi defending the WWE Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer.