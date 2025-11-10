John Cena Wins WWE Intercontinental Title

ohn Cena is the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. In his final appearance in his hometown of Boston, Cena defeated Dominik Mysterio to win the one title that has eluded him his entire career.

The November 10, 2025, edition of WWE Raw opened with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque in the ring at the TD Garden. Levesque gave a tribute to John Cena, calling him the “greatest of all time” before introducing him to the Boston crowd for his final Raw appearance in his home state.

Cena’s promo was interrupted by Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. After a heated verbal exchange between Mysterio and Cena, Triple H stepped in and announced that Mysterio would defend his Intercontinental Championship against Cena immediately.

A referee was brought to the ring, and the impromptu championship match began. After a back-and-forth match, John Cena pinned Dominik Mysterio with an Attitude Adjustment to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time.

With this victory, Cena is now officially a WWE Grand Slam Champion. The win kicks off the final stretch of his retirement tour, which is scheduled to conclude on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event.