John Cena On Being WWE’s GOAT: Winners Right the History Books

John Cena has often been referred to as the Greatest of All Time in WWE, a claim it’s hard to argue with. As the only 17-time World Champion in the company’s history, Cena’s legacy as one of the biggest names in wrestling cannot be argued with.

Sitting down with WIRED, Cena answered some of the most searched questions about him on Google. When asked what makes him the ‘GOAT’ of WWE, John argued that his legacy has been carefully crafted.

“Because I say so. And as you know, I also say that winners write the history books and currently I’m winning, so I’m writing history and I’m the greatest of all time because I said so. That’s a great answer for you parents out there. [laughs]”

Cena’s winning ways have been on full-display during his retirement tour. Cena won his final Elimination Chamber match in March before winning the main event of his final WrestleMania in April. A series of title defenses would see John also came out on top before losing the WWE Championship at SummerSlam to Cody Rhodes.

Cena hopes to keep winning when he battles Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. With only a handful of appearances left before he retires for good, it remains to be seen how many wins Cena has left as he continues to write the history books.