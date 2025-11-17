Update On John Cena’s Hall Of Fame Prospects After WWE Retirement

John Cena is a 17-time WWE World Champion and considered the company’s ‘GOAT’ and now the WWE icon may soon be a WWE Hall of Famer. Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that “belief is Cena very likely the 2026 Hall of Fame main eventer.”

Cena’s worthiness of a WWE Hall of Fame nod has never been in question. Not only a record-breaking 17-time WWE World Champion, John is a multi-time Tag Team and United States Champion. Cena recently won the WWE Intercontinental Title, completing the Grand Slam. Throw in two Royal Rumble match wins, a Money in the Bank victory, and several WrestleMania main events, John is certainly worthy.

If inducted in 2026, John will join Stephanie McMahon, whose induction was announced by The Undertaker at September’s WWE WrestlePalooza event. Stephanie is a former WWE Women’s Champion who has worked in several roles both on WWE TV and behind the scenes.

This news comes as John recently wrestled his final match on WWE Raw, where he teamed with Rey Mysterio and Sheamus to defeat Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio. John’s final match will come on December 13, at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event against an opponent yet to be decided.

WWE WrestleMania 42 weekend will host the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame in Las Vegas. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the WWE Hall of Fame and John Cena.