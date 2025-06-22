John Cena, SmackDown
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

John Cena Teasing ‘Something Special’ for WWE Night of Champions

by Thomas Lowson
WWE Night Of Champions

John Cena and CM Punk will collide, perhaps for the last time, and something big is brewing for Night of Champions. Appearing at the WWE SummerSlam kick-off event, Cena kept coy about plans, but teased big things to come in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“If you’re enjoying what we’re doing on TV right now, then you have to watch Night of Champions — it’s going to be effing great. If you liked SmackDown, I promise you’ll like the next one even more. We’re cooking up something special. Don’t miss it.”

Michael Cole attempted to pry more details out of the Undisputed WWE Champion, but he refused, saying he was not there to spoil the show. Cena was similarly cagey when pressed about what changed in him to cause his heel turn from March of this year.

CM Punk was also at the kick-off event and had plenty to say about his opponent. These appearances have left fans wondering if Cena’s words were the typical WWE hype bravado, or if something special is indeed coming to Night of Champions.

John Cena Jokes About Not Hitting for Real At Fanatics Fest
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News