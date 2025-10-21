John Cena Makes Surprise Appearance At WWE Performance Center

The end of John Cena’s in-ring career is in sight, and the WWE GOAT recently made a visit to the promotion’s Performance Center in Florida. On X, WWE NXT Superstars Blake Monroe and Izzi Dame shared photos with the ‘Never-Seen Seventeen.’

Always a blessing and such an inspiration getting to sit with John and pick his brain about our business. Grateful for the wisdom and perspective every time!? pic.twitter.com/aFeQSaXe81 — IZZI DAME (@izzi_wwe) October 20, 2025

John’s appearance saw him give advice about the wrestling business, according to Dame. As one of the most successful professional wrestlers in history, the NXT roster is wise to pick the brain of John Cena.

John’s in-ring career will end this December at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Despite rumors and speculation, John has vowed that this will indeed be his last match and that fans shouldn’t expect any in-ring surprises after the show. Before Saturday Night’s Main Event, John is expected to compete at Survivor Series, where it has been reported that an Intercontinental Title match against Dominik Mysterio could happen.

Whatever advice Cena gave at the PC, the Superstars of WWE NXT would be wise to take it on board.