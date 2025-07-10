WWE Star To Have Cameo Role In James Gunn’s Superman [Spoilers]

James Gunn’s new Superman is ready to take off and will land in cinemas later this month, giving moviegoers a fresh take on the iconic Man of Steel. The film features a cast including David Corenswet (Superman/Clark Kent), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), but will also feature one of WWE’s top names.

According to MovieWeb, John Cena’s Peacemaker will be a part of the DCEU. The platform reports that Peacemaker, aka Christopher Smith, appears on a television during the film, trash-talking David Cornswet’s Superman. Season 2 of “Peacemaker” is set to premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.

Cena debuted as Peacemaker, a jingoistic, often hypocritical lover of peace, during 2021’s The Suicide Squad. The character proved to be a stand-out hit for fans, and his first season on MAX also proved to be a hit, cementing another major role for the ‘Unseen Seventeen.’

In WWE, Cena is preparing to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam, a rematch of their WrestleMania encounter. With this year’s show being the first two-night SummerSlam, fans can expect plenty from John, both in and out of the ring.