Superman
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

WWE Star To Have Cameo Role In James Gunn’s Superman [Spoilers]

by Thomas Lowson

James Gunn’s new Superman is ready to take off and will land in cinemas later this month, giving moviegoers a fresh take on the iconic Man of Steel. The film features a cast including David Corenswet (Superman/Clark Kent), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), but will also feature one of WWE’s top names.

According to MovieWeb, John Cena’s Peacemaker will be a part of the DCEU. The platform reports that Peacemaker, aka Christopher Smith, appears on a television during the film, trash-talking David Cornswet’s Superman. Season 2 of “Peacemaker” is set to premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.

Cena debuted as Peacemaker, a jingoistic, often hypocritical lover of peace, during 2021’s The Suicide Squad. The character proved to be a stand-out hit for fans, and his first season on MAX also proved to be a hit, cementing another major role for the ‘Unseen Seventeen.’

In WWE, Cena is preparing to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam, a rematch of their WrestleMania encounter. With this year’s show being the first two-night SummerSlam, fans can expect plenty from John, both in and out of the ring.

John Cena And Eric Andre Film ‘Little Brother’ In New Jersey
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News