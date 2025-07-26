John Cena’s ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Officially Gets August 2026 Release Date

Current Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will bring his legal expertise to the big screen when “Coyote vs. Acme” hits theaters worldwide on August 28, 2026. The announcement came during a triumphant Comic-Con panel for the rescued Looney Tunes film, where fans celebrated the movie’s journey from Warner Bros. cancellation to theatrical release.

Cena stars as Buddy Crane, the intimidating corporate defense attorney representing Acme Corporation against Wile E. Coyote’s product liability lawsuit. The live-action/animated hybrid follows the classic cartoon character as he finally fights back against the company whose faulty products have tormented him for decades, with Will Forte playing Coyote’s scrappy personal injury lawyer.

“What I will prove to this jury is that this man, Wile E Coyote, he is reckless,” Cena declares in exclusive Comic-Con footage, showcasing his commanding courtroom presence as the film’s primary antagonist.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect for Cena’s corporate villain role. Fresh off his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he aligned with The Rock and berated WWE fans, the “Never Seen 17” brings that same ruthless energy to defending Acme’s questionable business practices. His character serves as the former boss to Forte’s underdog attorney, adding personal stakes to the legal battle.

Director Dave Green spent six years developing the project based on Ian Frazier’s 1990 New Yorker humor piece, with James Gunn producing alongside his collaborations with Cena on “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker.” The $70 million film was completed in 2022 but became a casualty of Warner Bros. Discovery’s cost-cutting measures, leading to its controversial shelving in November 2023.

Ketchup Entertainment rescued the film in a $50 million deal, with Will Forte praising fans at Comic-Con: “The real hero of this movie is all of you guys sitting in those seats. Like Wile E. Coyote, you guys were an underdog who fought against a major corporation, and because you never gave up, this movie is now going to come out in wide global release.”

For wrestling fans, “Coyote vs. Acme” represents another evolution in Cena’s entertainment empire. With Peacemaker Season 2 premiering on HBO Max just one week before the film’s release, and his announced 2025 WWE farewell tour underway, Cena continues balancing his championship reign with his expanding Hollywood presence. The animated courtroom comedy proves that whether he’s defending titles in the ring or corporations in court, John Cena remains an unstoppable force in entertainment.