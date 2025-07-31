John Cena On His Difficult Dad Past, Making Progress

John Cena is a recognizable name around the world, and that doesn’t stop when it comes to the WWE icon’s family life. In a new interview with Stephanie McMahon, Cena recalled a recent interview his father gave, in which he only called his son by his full name.

“He did an interview on local television about my last match. Local news is like, ‘We caught up with John Cena’s dad.’ My dad didn’t call me his son once. He called me John Cena.”

This wasn’t a mistake by the father, ironically also named John Cena. The younger Cena shared that his father loves all things wrestling, and that is what makes him him.

“My dad is a wrestling fan, like a junkie — always has been… That’s his way of doing it. And if I want him to be who I want him to be, then he’s not himself.”

Names aside, John’s relationship with his father has not always been easy. Speaking candidly, John reflected on what things would’ve been like if his father had passed during difficult times between the two.

“If I’d spoken at my dad’s eulogy 10 years ago, my eulogy would have been like, ‘He was just a guy. Thanks for coming.’ I would have listed every other male important mentor in my life that guided me through life and was there when I needed them as a father figure.”

Now, though, he sees his father’s behavior differently — as something to be understood, not judged. This shift in perspective has allowed for a more peaceful, if measured, relationship.

“I have so much of a better relationship with my dad. It is in bursts,” Cena said. He’s also set boundaries to help their dynamic work: “Neutral ground, public place. Because we gotta start casual.”

Like his son, the elder Cena is a name in pro-wrestling and can be found working as a manager under the name ‘Johnny Fabulous.’ For WWE’s seventeen-time World Champion, the day he does deliver his father’s eulogy will not be what he envisioned a decade ago.