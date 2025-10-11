John Cena’s Final Four WWE Dates: Updated After Crown Jewel 2025

John Cena’s historic retirement tour is now down to just four remaining appearances following his emotional victory over AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. Cena, widely regarded as one of WWE’s all-time greats, clinched his 100th premium live event win by defeating Styles in a homage-filled contest that paid tribute to many of his legendary rivals.

Looking ahead, Cena’s farewell dates are now set. His run continues with WWE Raw in Boston on November 10, followed by another Raw in New York City on November 17. The Survivor Series in San Diego, scheduled for November 29, will see Cena reportedly square off against Dominik Mysterio in a headline bout.

The journey concludes on December 13, when Cena makes his last stand at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., rumored to be against Gunther. These matches will mark the end of an era, closing the book on Cena’s remarkable in-ring career as he steps away from active competition after two decades on top of the wrestling world.

If you’re looking to see John Cena wrestle live in person before it’s too late, the time is now.

John Cena’s Updated Retirement Schedule