John Cena’s Final Match: Presale Tickets Available Here

Fans looking to secure tickets for John Cena’s final match now have their chance. WWE announced that presale tickets for the legendary superstar’s last-ever match will go on sale tomorrow, October 15, at 10am ET/7am PT.

The 17-time World Champion will headline Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., in partnership with Events DC and Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

How to Access Presale:

Tickets will be available exclusively through Ticketmaster.com during the presale window, which runs from October 15 at 10am ET through October 16 at 11:59pm ET.

Fans must register in advance to receive a presale passcode. Registration is currently open through WWE’s official ticketing portal.

Priority Pass VIP packages are also available, offering premium seating and exclusive WWE experiences for Cena’s farewell match.

This presale provides the first opportunity for fans to secure seats for what WWE is billing as a once-in-a-lifetime event—the final time John Cena steps into the ring.