John Cena’s Final Opponent Revealed

The opponent for John Cena’s final match has reportedly been chosen, and it will be one of the most dominant forces in WWE, “The Ring General” GUNTHER. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer, WWE has internally selected GUNTHER to face the 16-time world champion in his farewell match.

The encounter is scheduled to take place at a special Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C., an event that is being built entirely around the conclusion of Cena’s legendary career. The potential matchup is a true clash of eras and styles, pitting the face of a generation against the standard-bearer of the new era’s Ring General.

In the report posted on F4Wonline.com, Meltzer detailed the company’s plans, noting that while an on-screen tournament may be used to create a storyline path to the match, the final decision has already been made behind the scenes. For now, this is the direction.

WWE has already confirmed that Cena will take on AJ Styles this Saturday at WWE Crow Jewel. After this bout, he will have three appearances left.