John Cena’s ‘Heads Of State’ Is A Massive Hit For Amazon Prime Video

John Cena’s latest film, the action-comedy “Heads of State,” has become a massive global hit for Prime Video. According to an exclusive report from Deadline, the movie has been viewed by over 75 million households worldwide since its debut on July 2nd.

The impressive viewership numbers make “Heads of State” the fourth most-watched Amazon MGM Studios film of all time on the streaming platform. The movie, which also stars Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, landed the number one spot on Nielsen’s Movie chart during its debut week with over one billion minutes streamed and remained the number one film on Prime Video for four consecutive weeks.

The film follows a UK Prime Minister and a U.S. President who are forced to rely on each other to thwart a global conspiracy. Cena not only stars in the movie but also serves as an executive producer. The film’s success ranks it behind other major Prime Video hits like “Red One” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and “The Accountant 2.”

The movie’s massive success comes as Cena is in the final months of his legendary WWE career. Last night at SummerSlam, he competed in the main event of Night Two, where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes in a brutal Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena now has just nine dates remaining on his official retirement tour, which is scheduled to conclude with his final match in December.