John Cena’s New HGTV Venture: “Junk or Jackpot?”

As John Cena prepares for his WWE farewell, the never seen 17 is diving into uncharted territory with his latest project: a collaboration with HGTV and former Queer Eye star Bobby Berk on the upcoming series “Junk or Jackpot?”

What we collect is a reflection of who we are and what we love. Grateful to @HGTV and Bobby for making this project come to life! https://t.co/6F3LDyMXag — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 10, 2025

The Concept

Set to premiere in late 2025, this six-episode series follows collectors navigating their massive and unusual collections to determine what’s worth keeping and what can fund home renovations. Cena serves as executive producer, bringing his personal passion for collecting to the project.

The concept emerged from Cena’s conversations with friends about whether collections are “trash or treasure.” As he explained, “What we collect is a reflection of who we are and what we love.”

Wrestling’s Ultimate Crossover Star

This venture with Bobby Berk highlights Cena’s remarkable versatility in working across different entertainment genres – from action and comedy roles to lifestyle television and his extensive sponsorship deals.