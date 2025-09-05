John Cena’s WWE Farewell Tour to Feature Boston and NYC Stops This November

WWE has announced that 17-time World Champion John Cena will make his final appearances in Boston and New York City this November as part of his farewell tour. Cena is scheduled for two episodes of WWE Raw from two iconic venues:
- Monday, November 10: TD Garden in Boston, MA
- Monday, November 17: Madison Square Garden in New York City
Tickets for both events go on sale Wednesday, September 10, with a presale beginning September 9 via Ticketmaster.
Cena’s legendary WWE career includes two World Title wins at TD Garden and a memorable 2008 Royal Rumble victory at Madison Square Garden. These November dates come after Cena’s highly anticipated matchup with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.
Special Raw Priority Pass packages are available for fans looking for a premium experience at Madison Square Garden.
Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Cena’s farewell appearances and his matchup with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza.