Image credit: Instagram @joseann_alexie
JoJo Offerman Pens Birthday Tribute to Late Fiancé Bray Wyatt

by Thomas Lowson

Bray Wyatt’s passing remains one of the most heartbreaking moments in wrestling, with tributes continuing to pour in since his death in August 2023. On May 23, 2025, on what should have been Bray’s 38th birthday, JoJo Offerman shared a heartfelt tribute to her fiance.

Wyatt’s death came months after he was taken off WWE TV in early 2023 over health reasons which were not publicly shared at the time. Wyatt had only returned to WWE the previous October after a much-criticized release in 2021. Fans had been excited to see what Wyatt would do in his return to WWE, making his tragically-young passing all the more heartbreaking.

Though Bray Wyatt is no longer with us, his legacy endures—not only through his contributions to wrestling but through the profound love his family and fans continue to show.

