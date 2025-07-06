Jordynne Grace to Star in Fantasy Film ‘Welcome to Paradise’

Jordynne Grace is already known for her role as a pro wrestling, and now the WWE NXT Superstar is adding actress to her résumé. Variety has confirmed that Grace is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming fantasy film Welcome to Paradise, joining a cast that includes notable British talent.

The fantasy tale will tell the story of a woman named Lisa who wakes up on a mysterious beach with no memory of her past. After encountering a strange creature, she learns she’s arrived at “The Carnival” — a surreal, otherworldly realm filled with both humans and mythical beasts. Grace, according to IMDB, is credited as “Lisa (Jacked Wrestling Demon Form),” hinting that the powerhouse wrestler will bring muscle to thefilm.

Welcome to Paradise features Grace alongside British icons Bill Nighy and Matthew Horne. Nighy, known for his roles in Pirates of the Carribean and Harry Potter, is providing voice work for the film. The film is currently in post-production and is “eyeing a late 2025 delivery with major festival berths in its sights.”

In the ring, Grace has her sights set on the WWE NXT Women’s Title, which she will compete for at Evolution 2. Time will tell how far she goes, both in and out of the ring.